Daugther of slain IMPD officer gets special send off before Decatur Central’s prom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The daughter of slain IMPD Officer Rod Bradway received a surprise send off by her “blue line family” to prom Saturday.

On Sept. 20, 2013, Officer Rod Bradway lost his life when ambushed as he entered an apartment unit after hearing a woman scream for help. Bradway’s response is credited with saving the life of that woman and her child.

IMPD and many other law enforcement agencies met Saturday at Crown Hill Cemetery to give Bradway’s daughter, Sierra, a fantastic send off to prom with her date Brock.

Police would like to wish Sierra and Brock a safe and fun night at the Decatur Central High School Prom….and remind Brock, to have her home by 11 p.m.