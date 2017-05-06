Indiana State Troopers host bowling fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you've ever wanted to help the Indiana State Troopers pay it forward, now's your chance!

They're trying to raise money for their youth services summer camp program. This year, there'll be a bowling fundraiser on Saturday, May 20th. It will take place at Pinheads in Fishers and start at 1 p.m.

You can either sign up to play, as a sponsor - or both! Up to 5 people are allowed per team/per lane, and the winning team will be awarded a prize. There'll also be raffles, a silent auction and a DJ on hand during the event.

To register, or find out more about the fundraiser, contact Sgt. Danielle Elwood Henderson at (317)895-5138.

To find out more about the Indiana Troopers Youth Services, click here.

