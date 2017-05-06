× Rain for the Mini Marathon but sunshine this afternoon

Happy Saturday! We are looking at quite a bit of dry time this weekend, but a quick moving disturbance is spreading showers in the state this morning.

Unfortunately it looks like the rain will arrive in Indianapolis about 7-7:30am and lasting until 10am. Temperatures on the cool side as well, in the low to mid 40s during race time.

The disturbance shifts the rain along and south of I-70 around 9 am.

By the lunch hour we are looking drier with a few peaks of sunshine.

Skies continue to clear out during the evening hours.

Temperatures stay on the cool side, topping out in the upper 50s.

Overnight the clear skies allow temperatures to drop down into the 30s! If you have already started planting you will want to cover up any sensitive vegetation as some patchy frost is possible.

We get a break from the rain Sunday and Monday but rain chances are already creeping back in Tuesday through the rest of the week. Temperatures slowly climb back to the mid 60s by the middle of the week.