× Sunshine returns for the rest of the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It was a rainy start to the day for the western half of the state but the sun came out this afternoon and it’s nice to see! Temperatures climbed to the low 60s this afternoon after lows this morning in the low 40s.

Up until today, the last nine days in a row in Indianapolis have produced measurable rainfall. The city racked up 7.67 inches and almost picked up as much as the April and May averages combined! The wettest month of the year in Indy is May with 5.05 inches. The city has seen 3.54 inches of rain so far.

Sunshine is expected on Sunday but there may be some patchy frost around in the morning. Make sure to protect your plants! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will arrive again Monday evening and continue through the week as a front stalls nearby.

Temperatures will generally be in the 60s for highs this week. We’ll have a thunderstorm threat as well, especially late Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned! –Danielle Dozier