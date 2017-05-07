× Cinnabon offering free treats to nurses during National Nurses Week

ATLANTA – Every year, National Nurses week is celebrated in May, always ending on May 12 to help celebrate the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

This year, Cinnabon is stepping up to the plate to say thanks to nurses across the nation.

Participating Cinnabon bakeries are offering the choice of a free Cinnabon Roll, MiniBon, or BonBites to nurses until May 12.

If you’re a nurse, all you have to do is show your badge to redeem your free treat.

You can click here to find your nearest Cinnabon location.