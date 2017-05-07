IN Focus: Banks, Carson explain their votes on health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - After two failed attempts to put together enough votes, the American Health Care Act was brought back to life last week by House Republicans, who passed the bill 217-213 on Thursday.

Indiana's nine representatives all voted along party lines, with all seven Republicans voting 'yes' and both Democrats voting 'no' on the bill.

In the video above, we talk with freshman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who explained their votes on the bill.

“Most Americans are going to be substantially better off from this GOP plan than what they are under a collapsing system from the (Affordable Care Act) and Obamacare,” said Banks. "This is a big step forward in replacing Obamacare, which has been a central promise for Republicans for the past eight years."

"This bill ends Medicaid expansion, it removes protections for pre-existing conditions, and it's worse than the previous bill my Republican colleagues introduced" said Carson. "I think Hoosiers will be impacted tremendously... this health care proposal is destructive."

Carson also talked about the funding for the red line proposal, which was included in the short-term spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the President last week.

“As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I have fought for the Red Line for a long time, including through regular contact with appropriators in Congress and Administration officials. I was pleased to see President Obama include it in his FY 2017 budget request. While I am concerned that we are not reaching this agreement until 7 months into the fiscal year, I am pleased to see the funding amount of $50 million," said Carson. “Modernizing transit for Indianapolis residents is critical for our city’s continued economic development and growth. The Red Line will be the backbone of our future transit system and a major step forward for our city and Central Indiana.”

Banks was one of three Republicans from Indiana who voted against the spending bill.

“This legislation fails to properly address our $20 trillion national debt and reduce the size and scope of the federal government. As work immediately begins on next year’s spending bills, I am hopeful that Congress will follow the regular budget order and work with the Trump Administration to cut spending and change the Washington status quo,” Banks said.