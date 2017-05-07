× Police: Clinton County teen dies after falling out of bed of pickup truck

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A teen died in a car accident Saturday night in Clinton County, according to police.

Authorities were called to the 5900 block of CR 700 S at around 9:40 p.m. on a report of a person ejected from a vehicle.

Police said when they arrived they found a 14-year-old teen laying near a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to police, the late teen was riding in the bed of the truck before falling out and hitting the road.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly was Evan Newhart of Colfax.

At this time, the name of the teen is not being released.

The driver took a toxicology test and police say the case will be handed over the the Clinton County Prosecutor to determine any possible charges.