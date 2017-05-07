× Police: Father and son lead authorities on motorcycle chase in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A father and son were arrested in Johnson County after they allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

Christian Woessner, 20, and Garry Woessner, 45, were taken into custody Saturday for causing a high speed pursuit on US 31 and old US 31 in Johnson County.

According to a police report, at around 3:36 p.m., police observed two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed on US 31 and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police say when emergency lights were turned on, the motorcycles accelerated away with speeds in excess of 100 mph. Near the corner of old US 31 and CR 205 S, the vehicles reportedly slowed down and then took off again.

One driver of a motorcycle reportedly crashed on CR 205 S and police apprehended him. He was identified as 20-year-old Christian Woessner of Edinburgh.

Christian told the police “I didn’t know you were trying to stop me,” when questioned why he was fleeing authorities, according to a report.

He allegedly stated he didn’t know the other driver who he was riding with, police apprehended him shortly after and he was identified as Christian’s father, 45-year-old Garry Woessner.

The two were transported to Johnson County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement with motor vehicle and reckless driving.