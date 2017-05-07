× Man fatally shot in the head on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s near east side.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Street.

Officers on the scene said the male victim was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say it looks as if the man was lighting a cigarette when he was shot.

A neighbor reportedly heard gunshots at around 5 a.m.

