Man fatally shot in the head on city’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s near east side.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Street.
Officers on the scene said the male victim was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say it looks as if the man was lighting a cigarette when he was shot.
A neighbor reportedly heard gunshots at around 5 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
39.781337 -86.116539