× Rain returns as we head into the work week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I hope you got outside and enjoyed today’s sunshine! Temperatures were in the upper 30s this morning and low 60s this afternoon with breezy winds. The temperature was ten degrees below average today in Indianapolis.

Tonight will be dry for your evening plans with temperatures falling into the 50s. Lows tonight will be back in the upper 30s with patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect Monday morning for parts of central Indiana.

Monday will start sunny but clouds will build in through the day with highs in the low 60s. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon, mainly west of Indy. Rain chances will increase for Indianapolis, points northwest and southeast after 6 p.m. and into the overnight. That’s where model data shows the heaviest rain axis setting up. Thunderstorms are also possible. Some may be strong and produce locally heavy rainfall of 0.25 to 0.50 inches.

Thunderstorms will be around Tuesday morning with another chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Storms in the later part of the day may be strong to severe with mainly a hail threat. Storm chances will continue into Wednesday with rain likely on Thursday. Highs this week will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. –Danielle Dozier