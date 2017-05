× Sunny and dry Sunday!

Happy Sunday everyone! High pressure has moved into the region providing us with a gorgeous end to the weekend! After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Another cold night on the way as lows fall into the 30s, so a frost advisory has been issued for Monday morning.

Most of Monday will be dry but a few showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Daily rain chances for the upcoming week, but it doesn’t look like a total washout on any day.