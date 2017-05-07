Three teens shot after wave of violence across Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The hunt is on for whoever shot three Warren Central High School students early Saturday morning on the city’s west side, including a standout football player.

When police arrived to a parking lot near 38th Street and Moller Road, it was too late for 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro. Also shot was 19-year-old Darius Moore, and 18-year-old Dijon Anderson, a college-bound star football player. Moore and Anderson were both taken to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition.

“We did recover some evidence on the scene that paints a picture that may help us solve this crime,” said Major Rich Riddle of IMPD.

In a statement, Warren Township Schools said in part it was “saddened to learn of the tragic incident involving our students,” adding that resources would be available for classmates on Monday.

This violence coming just hours after 32-year-old Joseph Goodin was shot and killed on the city’s west side. On Friday Morning, Indianapolis resident Terrell Scott was shot to death at an apartment complex in Zionsville. And on Thursday, 18-year-old Brittany McNew, who was ten weeks pregnant, was also shot and killed near Michigan Street and Tibbs Avenue.

“It breaks my heart,” said Derek Morris, a local peace activist and founder of “No Black-On-Black Slayings,” an organization he said works to stop violence in the community.

Police aren’t sure how many shooters were involved in the triple shooting involving the high school students. If you have any information you’re asked to call IMPD.