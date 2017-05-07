× Two shot on northeast side, one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of shots fired near the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive.

Police say a female and a male were shot at a large party.

They think that the shooter shot up to 15 rounds.

The male, who is in his late teens, was shot multiple times. One of the places he was shot in was his face.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The female was shot in the leg, and police believe she was an unintentional victim.

Friends started to take her to the hospital, but EMS intercepted and took her to Methodist.

Authorities say she is in good condition.

Officials have talked to several witnesses, and think it may be a single shooter intending to hit the male victim.

The investigation is ongoing.