Indy 500 Festival Kids Day, fun runs and a university graduation highlight a busy week for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The beginning of Indy 500 related activities, special group fun runs and a university graduation all headline a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Those activities will translate to increased traffic around those events throughout the week. Drivers are reminded for possible delays as well as street closures or restrictions close to those events.

Here is a list of some of the activities in downtown this week:

Wednesday, May 10

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Saturday, May 13

The Hakuna Mimosa Run 5K will begin and End at Metazoa Brewing. The following streets will be closed on a rolling basis from 7:30 – 10 a.m.:

Georgia Street between East Street and College Avenue

College Avenue between Georgia Street and Virginia Avenue

Virginia Avenue between College Avenue and Morris Street

Morris Street between Virginia and Madison avenues

Madison Avenue between Morris and Delaware streets

Delaware Street between Madison Avenue and South Street

South Street between Delaware and East streets

East Street between South and Georgia streets

The Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run will take place from 12 – 4 p.m. on Monument Circle and surrounding spokes. The run will be held on Meridian Street between Ohio and Michigan streets. The street closures are as follows:

12 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monument Circle and all spokes

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ohio Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets Meridian Street between Ohio and New York streets

12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. New York Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets Meridian Street between New York and Vermont streets

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Vermont Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets Meridian Street between Vermont and Michigan streets



The Virginia Avenue Folk Fest will result in the closure of Virginia Avenue between Grove Avenue and Prospect Street and of Woodlawn Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Shelby Street from 8 a.m. – midnight.

Sunday, May 14

Indiana Run for the Fallen will enter Downtown between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., resulting in rolling closures along the route:

Fall Creek Parkway North Drive between Meridian and 56th streets

Meridian Street between Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Vermont Street

North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street between north and Michigan streets

IUPUI Commencement ceremonies will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. As a result, South Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.