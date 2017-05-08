× Bright, frosty start before more rain arrives tonight; temperatures remain cool

Skies are clear and temperatures have tumbled in the overnight! Currently, readings are in the 30s for most cities and a bright sunrise is expected at 6:37 a.m. Lots of dry time for today, with sunshine, as temperatures respond nicely but remain below average for early May. Any rain chances for this evening look limited, as the bulk of it should build in overnight and into your Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for most of the day on Tuesday. With that said, not all will be dealing with the heavy rain. Some counties may hardly see a drop while others could easily pick up an inch or more. This all has to do with the boundary alignment from northwest to southeast.

Rain chances will be with us off and on through most of the week and temperatures remain below average, as well. Look for more updates on the upcoming weekend for the Grand Prix and Mother’s Day, as some chances look likely!