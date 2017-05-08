× Ex-soldier recorded laughing while shooting service dog found dead in apparent suicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina police say they’re investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He says police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.

The dog, Cami, was the woman’s emotional support animal, investigators said. The pair dumped the dog in a shallow grave and draped a sheet over him. Disturbing footage of the incident circulated on Facebook. A friend of Rollins uploaded the video in hopes it would get national attention and lead to some sort of punishment for the dog’s death.

Rollins adopted Cami in 2016 from the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, when he was known as “Huey.”

After the dog’s death, the shelter wrote on Facebook that “this has been one of the worst days for us” and asked supporters to be patient and give volunteers time to mourn.

Court documents show Rollins received a medical retirement from the Army in January, when her time at Fort Bragg ended. Heng was still on active duty at the time of the shooting.