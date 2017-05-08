× Man sentenced to 77 years in 2016 Bloomington murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday for his role in a 2016 Bloomington murder.

Johnny Moore was found guilty of murder and burglary in April. He received a sentence of 65 years for the murder and 12 years for the burglary. The sentences will be served consecutively, so Moore will serve 77 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The incident occurred just after midnight on August 28, 2016 in the 2300 block of South Rogers Street.

Brittany Sater, 26, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at her neighbor’s house. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Investigators say Sater was shot during the course of a robbery.

In addition to Moore, Billie Jean Edison, 42, and Dennis Webb, 21, were also arrested. Bloomington police believe Webb was the one who pulled the trigger.

Edison and Webb each face burglary and murder charges. Webb’s trial is set for July and the court has not yet scheduled Edison’s trial date.