Perry Township school board votes to fire superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The superintendent of Perry Township Schools was let go Monday night.

The school district’s board voted to “discontinue (its) employment relationship” with Dr. Thomas J Little at a public meeting, according to statement released on Twitter.

The district did not go into any more detail regarding Little’s firing, calling it a “confidential personnel matter.”

“The Board is grateful for Dr. Little’s nine years of service. His contributions and accomplishments within the district are valued and appreciated, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The board says it is looking forward to the future as it enters a new chapter, which includes the completion of classroom renovations in nearly every elementary school and the grand opening of four new kindergarten academies.