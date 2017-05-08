× Police: Muncie man who demanded ride gets one to hospital, jail from state troopers

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man said he was tired of walking and flagged down the closest car—which happened to be an unmarked Indiana State Police vehicle with two state troopers inside.

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper driving the car was in plainclothes but the passenger was a trooper in full uniform. They were westbound on Walnut Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when a man approached them near 8th Street.

The man began shouting at them, “Let me in. I’m tired of walking!” Police said the man, later identified as 50-year-old John Johnson, muttered some expletives before trying to get into the vehicle.

Trooper Lee Tinch, who was in full uniform, got out of the vehicle and talked with Johnson. A field test showed Johnson had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, police said.

Johnson was wanted on a warrant for non-support of a dependent and was also in possession of marijuana, police said.

He did eventually get the ride he’d requested: first, to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a checkup and then to the Delaware County Jail. He was booked on the warrant and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.