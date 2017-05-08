× Rocky Ripple residents threaten to sue City if two flood walls are built on White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Concerned north side residents are threatening to sue the City of Indianapolis if it goes through with its plan to build two flood walls along the White River.

Monday, four Rocky Ripple residents delivered tort claim notices to the mayor’s office, the attorney general and Citizens Energy Group.

Opponents call the two wall project redundant and a waste of money. They say just one wall along the river is necessary.

The city is already working on building a flood wall through the canal. Rocky Ripple officials agreed on the second wall in March. The price tag is around $40 million.

The city has committed $10 million towards the two wall plan, but it needs other backers to fund project.