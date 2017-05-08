Several agencies team up to save Bloomington man stuck in flood waters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.– Several Indiana agencies worked together Sunday to rescue a man whose vehicle had been swept off a road by flood waters.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Alexander Ferenczy III, 68, of Bloomington, called 911 to report that his vehicle had stalled in flood waters on County Road 50 North, near County Road 950 East in the eastern portion of Jackson County.

Indiana State Police troopers, along with officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Crothersville Police Department and Department of Natural Resources, came to help. By the time they showed up, Ferenczy’s 2015 Ford van had been swept off the roadway by the water.

A trooper donned his rescue gear and entered the water while connected to a line being manned by other officers. He reached the vehicle about 300 feet from dry land and was able to rescue Ferenczy, who wasn’t able to walk to due a medical condition.

First aid was administered on the scene and Ferenczy was later taken to Schneck Medical Center for further treatment.

Indiana State Police want to remind Hoosiers to avoid driving on roadways that are covered by water. “Turn around, don’t drown,” as the saying goes.