Ball State University trustees plan to adopt lowest tuition increase in more than 40 years

MUNCIE, Ind. –There is good news for those attending Ball State University in the fall of 2017. On Friday Indiana lawmakers approved a 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent increase, respectively, for Ball State operating appropriations for fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

That support, and continued prudent management of these funds, has led the board to announce it will adopt on June 7 the lowest proposed tuition increase at Ball State in more than 40 years according to Board Chair Rick Hall. Hall also cited that the 1.25 percent proposed increase in base tuition for Indiana resident undergraduate students is the result of continued hard work and diligence on the part of the dedicated administration, faculty and staff.

The board will formally consider the adoption of tuition and fees and passage of the fiscal year 2018 budget at the June 7 meeting.