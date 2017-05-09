2 people hurt after car hits scooter in hit-and-run crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash involving a scooter and a car.

According to IMPD, it happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Holt Road and Rockville Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers said a man and a woman were on the scooter when a car hit them. A driver going northbound saw the crash and called police. The driver didn’t get a good look at the other vehicle.

Both people on the scooter were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The case remains under investigation.