× Nearly 9 inches of rain and counting floods local farmers fields

Indianapolis, Ind. – Soggy, soaked, and desperate for air are not how Boone County farmer Tom Dull likes to describe his 1,900 acres of corn and soybeans.

“When we planted…the conditions were good. It was the next day or two after that when the first part of the rain came. Then it just kept raining. Last night we had two more inches of rain on top of what we already had,” said farmer Tom Dull of Dull Family Farms.

Flooded fields are the current reality for Dull and dozens of other farmers. Nearly 9 inches of rain has hit Central Indiana in just the past two weeks, almost an inch just this morning.

“We are kind of getting a double whammy here because not only are we getting too much rain…but the temperatures are cold,” said Dull.

These conditions will slow down plant growth, costing farmer’s money. Right now, Dull is digging around his fields to find which crops are okay.

“These seeds are not rotted. It is starting to send down a shoot and the root is starting to send up a plant. This field still has good potential,” said Dull.

While soybeans fare better in flooding, some crops will have to be replanted. Farmers say consumers won’t be hit with a large price hike because the national crop yield is still in good shape.

“Nobody can control Mother Nature and the weather but after 30 years of farming…you learn to deal with it,” said Dull.

The rain is not over yet; the Weather Authority is predicting more storm chances through the rest of this week.