Areas of rain and storms are back; some spots could see over an inch

It's back! Yes, more rain and storms are on the radar this morning. Storms are dropping in and along a boundary that is oriented from Chicago to Cincinnati. This is putting Indianapolis in the cross-hairs at this hour, producing some high rainfall totals and hail in some very confined areas.

If you are inline with these showers and storms, totals could exceed 1" in spots. It's feast or famine with the rain today, as some may not get a drop, while others get dumped on. This will greatly impact temperatures from north to south as well.

A break in the rain comes tonight and for most of Wednesday before reloading on Thursday! This pattern is no doubt unsettled with waves in and out of the Ohio Valley! Indications are that we will be in between waves for Saturday and Sunday, allowing for dry time and milder temperatures just in time for the Indianapolis Grand Prix and of course, Mother's Day Sunday! Look for more updates on rainfall totals later this afternoon.