Blueberry Lemon Monkey Bread is perfect for Mother’s Day brunch

Blueberry Lemon Monkey Bread
Ingredients
Macerate the blueberries
- 1/2 pint blueberries
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
For the monkey bread
- 2 (16 ounce) cans refrigerated biscuit dough
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3 Tablespoons lemon zest
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
Icing
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Directions
Macerate the blueberries
- Combine blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice; set aside until ready to use. You can make this up to a day in advance.
For the monkey bread
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit; prepare bundt pan with non-stick spray and set aside.
- Cut each biscuit into quarters, and add dough to large bowl.
- Add sugar and lemon zest to bowl, and mix until all of the sugar sticks to the dough.
- Add melted butter to bowl, and mix until dough is coated.
- Evenly spread half of dough along bottom of bundt pan; add all of the blueberries.
- Finish by layering the remaining dough on top of the blueberries.
- Bake monkey bread for 30 to 35 minutes, or until dough looks golden brown.
- Let monkey bread cool for 15 to 20 minutes before inverting it onto a plate.
For the icing
- Whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth. The icing should be thick, but it should flow enough that you can still drizzle it. If it is too thin, add more powdered sugar until desired consistency is reached.
- Drizzle icing over monkey bread and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.