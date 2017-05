× Crashes on I-70 westbound near Shadeland slow Tuesday commute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crashes involving multiple vehicles on the east side of Indianapolis slowed traffic early Tuesday morning.

The crashes happened on westbound I-70 near Shadeland, bringing traffic to a standstill in the area. INDOT said the left lane was closed and would remain that way for about an hour.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.