× Indiana State Police investigating deceased male found on a burn pile in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. the White County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the Indiana State Police at the Lafayette Post to investigate a death of a male subject found deceased behind a residence at 1631 North 1400 East Burnettsville, IN.

Upon arrival, investigators found the body on top of what appeared to be a burn pile. It is unknown at this time if foul play is involved. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday afternoon.

A positive identification of the victim has not been made at this time as the investigation is continuing.