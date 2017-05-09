× Indianapolis Colts to unveil Peyton Manning statue, retire his jersey in October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The following day, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 8.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” said Manning.

Manning becomes the first Colt from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired by the team and joins Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22) as the only retired Colts jerseys.