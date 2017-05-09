× Local farmers dealing with flooded fields after nearly 9 inches of rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Soggy, soaked, and desperate for air are not terms Boone County farmer Tom Dull would like to use in describing his 1,900 acres of corn and soybeans.

“When we planted, the conditions were good. It was the next day or two after that when the first part of the rain came. Then it just kept raining. Last night, we had two more inches of rain on top of what we already had,” said Dull.

Flooded fields are the current reality for Dull and dozens of other farmers. Nearly nine inches of rain hit central Indiana in just the past two weeks, and almost an inch fell just this morning.

“We are kind of getting a double whammy here because not only are we getting too much rain…but the temperatures are cold,” said Dull.

These conditions will slow down plant growth, costing farmers money. Right now, Dull is digging around his fields to find which crops are okay.

“These seeds are not rotted. It is starting to send down a shoot and the root is starting to send up a plant. This field still has good potential,” said Dull.

While soybeans fare better in flooding, some crops will have to be replanted. Farmers say consumers won’t be hit with a large price hike because the national crop yield is still in good shape.

“Nobody can control Mother Nature and the weather but after 30 years of farming, you learn to deal with it,” said Dull.

The rain is not over yet; the Weather Authority is predicting more storm chances through the rest of this week.