× More Marsh stores could close in Indiana if chain doesn’t find buyer, company warns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More Marsh store closures could be in the works for central Indiana.

The company sent a WARN notice to the state identifying 16 additional locations that could shut down. The notice said Marsh Supermarkets “recently experienced a period of unexpected difficulties and increased competition resulting in poor sales performance.”

The company said it’s currently seeking buyers or business partners to prevent the closures and allow the stores to continue operating. Marsh wrote that if it is “unsuccessful in its efforts, the Company will be forced to permanently close the locations” and “terminate employees at those locations in 60 days of this notice or sooner.” The notice is dated Monday, May 8.

“We would have preferred to provide this notice sooner, but the unexpected turn of events above precluded us from providing more advance notice,” the company wrote. “We deeply regret and understand the uncertainty this action will cause our valued employees and the community.”

In addition to the notice sent to the state, Marsh informed Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard that the store at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass would close, which was previously known.

Here are the 16 new locations Marsh listed:

Store #3: 1825 Kinser Pike, Bloomington, IN 47404

Store #20: 843 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Store #14: 2140 East 116th Street, Carmel, IN 46032

Store #44: 2904 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143

Store #41: 5151 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Store #90: 1435 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

Store #109: 227 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Store #66: 208 Southway Blvd. E., Kokomo, IN 46902

Store #83: 6965 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Store #93: 2350 Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Store #209: 320 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Store #31: 1013 Forest Avenue, Marion, IN 46952

Store #75: 1500 W. McGalliard, Muncie, IN 47304

Store #21: 10679 North Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077

Store #96: 715 South Tillotson, Muncie, IN 47304

Store #34: 5 Boon Village, Zionsville, IN 46077

In recent weeks, Marsh has announced plans to close multiple stores around Indiana. The company cited “weak sustained performance” in those cases. The supermarket chain also closed the pharmacies at several stores, leading those locations to end the sales of hard liquor.