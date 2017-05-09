× Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday as it turns warm and humid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through last night and early this morning. The heaviest rain set up in an axis from northwest Indiana into Indy and southeast Indiana. Rainfall totals ranged from just 0.26 inches in Muncie, to 0.88 inches in Indianapolis and 2.06 inches in Lafayette!

This afternoon and evening we’ll have a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The atmosphere is turning more warm and humid, especially near and south of a warm front that is south of Indy at 3 p.m. Temperatures ranged from the low 50s across the northeast to the mid-70s in the southwest part of the state. There’s not a big trigger mechanism for widespread storms to get going but models do show fog developing tonight.

Fog may be dense in spots and limit visibility into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall and ponding on the roads will also be a threat. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s.

Thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Friday into the weekend look dry. Temperatures on Mother’s day will reach the low 70s. –Danielle Dozier