Storm threat returns soon; Wet Spring will be taking a drier and warmer turn soon

SO SOGGY

A stripe of 1″ to 2″ of rain fell early Tuesday morning. It was noisy! Heavier total of over 2″ were reported at Geist, Whitestown, Carmrel and Lafayette.

Some dry time overnight will be welcomed! Only a spotty shower or storm is possible early this evening. Rainfall will be very isolated.

This the wettest May and Spring to date in nearly a half century! The May rainfall is the highest since 1961, nearing 3″ above normal. Spring 2017 has totaled 14.75″ (since March 1st) and marks the wettest Spring since 1964! This spring ranks #5 wettest all-time through the 9th of may. Enough already!

The new rain total for Indianapolis is 8.55″ over the past 13 days! Since Apr 27th we’ve had over 4 times the normal rainfall.

BIG TEMPERATURE SPREAD

What a spread form southwest to northeast. Weather forecasting can be very tricky to say the least and Tuesday was a perfect example of that! The temperature ranged from a Summer-like 82-degrees in Terre Haute while north of the front were March-like 50s!

The front will slip south again later tonight.

FOGGY WEDNESDAY MORNING