Thieves steal $30,000 in tools from trailer

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.- Thieves steal a trailer and return it hours later. These thieves weren’t after the trailer; they wanted the tools inside that were worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s my life, this is my livelihood. Without this we don’t make any money,” explains Don Hancock, owner of DC Roofing and Exteriors.

The black trailer was parked at job site in Johnson County on Monday night. Sunday morning it was gone.

“We live, eat, die and breath the business to have that stripped away and kind of wondering how’s this going to go? It’s heart wrenching to say the least,” explains Hancock.

Within a few hours and 16 miles away, a neighbor on the west side of Indianapolis spotted the out of place trailer parked on her street. The neighbor called the phone number printed on the side of the trailer. It seems the thieves didn’t want to drive around advertising their crime. Besides a couple pieces of ply wood and some trash, the trailer was empty.

“We can do without a trailer but everything inside the trailer by all means we need that,” explains Hancock.

Johnson County investigators tells FOX 59, in the past couple weeks they’ve had at least a half dozen reports of stolen trailers. At this point they believe at least some of these crimes are connected.

“It’s somebody that doesn’t care. I mean I have a lot of words for it but they’re not cut out for TV,” explains Hancock.

All the stolen equipment is nearly everything the roofing company owns and insurance isn’t going to cover the loss.

“Karma is what it is, what goes around, comes around. You will be caught, there’s no question in my mind,” explains Hancock.

Detectives are working to obtain surveillance video. Witnesses told investigators they saw three men in a light colored SUV drop off the trailer and take off. If you know anything that can help catch the thieves call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317.346.4615.