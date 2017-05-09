× Woman arrested after teen, father stabbed during argument at Lawrence apartment

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence arrested a woman after they say she stabbed her daughter and the girl’s father during an argument early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Churchill Ranch Apartments in the area of 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the 13-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg and her father was stabbed in the forearm. The man had a protective order against the woman, police said. The injuries were minor in nature.

Another adult in the apartment said she’d given the man, his daughter and another juvenile a place to stay at her apartment, where they’ve lived for approximately a week. The other woman wasn’t allowed to live there, the witness said, but was visiting family members.

According to police, the argument started after the teen woke up with breathing problems, and her mother took her outside the apartment. She and the girl’s father then argued with each other; the woman said he struck her and dragged her through the apartment by her hair. She said she grabbed the knife to defend herself.

The teen told police that she heard the two fighting and went to check on them; the woman stabbed the teen in the leg by mistake and then apologized. The woman then slashed at the man’s throat; he used his forearm to deflect the blow, resulting in his injury, according to court documents.

A witness said she believed both people involved in the fight had been drinking. The woman was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

Police were still piecing together different accounts of the incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final charging decision.