× A lot of dry time today with storms moving in during the evening

Happy Wednesday! It is a gorgeous morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. A lot of the daylight hours will be dry today. Afternoon highs will vary from 60s north of the city, mid 70s in central Indiana and lower 80s south of the city.

A front is stalled over the area causing the wide temperature spread. It will also help fuel some rain and storms later in the day, including spotty precipitation for the evening commute.

Widespread showers and storms move through the state during the overnight hours.

Thursday will be a soggier day with more rain on going for the morning commute into the afternoon hours.

The best chance for severe weather today is west of the area in Illinois, but an isolated strong to severe storm with large hail and damaging winds is possible.

Thursday the slight risk of severe weather includes southern Indiana. The main threats again are large hail and damaging winds.

An additional 1.5″ of rain is possible through Friday afternoon. More flooding is likely as the ground is already saturated.

High pressure moves in for the weekend returning sunny skies and mild temperatures!