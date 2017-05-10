× Colts announce 2017 summer event schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have announced their entire 2017 summer event schedule, which includes six events throughout the area.

The action gets kicked off on Thursday, May 18 in Fort Wayne with “Colts at Bat.”

“We are thrilled to continue our summer tour for the fourteenth consecutive year,” said Pete Ward, Indianapolis Colts COO. “Our fans are the lifeblood of our organization, and these summer events have become a signature part of our grassroots community engagement. We look forward to traveling throughout Indiana and Louisville to say thank you to the thousands of fans that support the team throughout the year.”

Colts at Bat events will give fans a great experience at minor league baseball stadiums around the area.

During these events, the Colts will provide several elements for fans attending the baseball games, including player autographs and photos prior to the first pitch, cheerleader autographs and performances, Colts Mascot Blue, free Colts giveaways and Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum

Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.

Colts Fan Fests are free and open to the public. The Colts are offering three fests this summer throughout the community.

They will include live music, autographs and photos with Colts players and cheerleaders, free Colts giveaways and the team’s traveling museum.

The full schedule is below.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

Colts at Bat with the Fort Wayne TinCaps

Parkview Field

1301 Ewing Street

Ft. Wayne, IN 46802

PLAYERS: S Darius Butler and WR T.Y. Hilton*

*Player autographs from 5:30-6:45pm and Cheerleader autographs from 7:30pm-5th inning

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | NOON

Colts at Bat with the Indianapolis Indians

Victory Field

501 W Maryland St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

PLAYERS: OLB Jabaal Sheard and 2017 First Round Draft Pick, S Malik Hooker*

*Player autographs from NOON-1:20pm and Cheerleader autographs from 1:30pm-7th inning

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.

Colts Fan Fest

Courthouse Square, Downtown Franklin

East Court Street, Franklin, IN 46131

PLAYERS: T Anthony Castonzo and T/G Jack Mewhort*

Thursday, June 1, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.

Colts Fan Fest

Courthouse Square, Downtown Peru

5th & Court Streets, Peru, IN 46970

PLAYERS: TE Jack Doyle and TE Erik Swoope*

Friday, June 2, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

Colts at Bat with the Louisville Bats

Louisville Slugger Field

401 East Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

PLAYERS: WR Phillip Dorsett and S T.J. Green*

*Player autographs from 5:30-6:45pm and Cheerleader autographs from 7:30pm-5th inning

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.

Colts Fan Fest

Morrow’s Meadow

1901 S. Tiger Drive

Yorktown, IN 47396

PLAYERS: RB Robert Turbin and K Adam Vinatieri*

*All players are subject to change at any time.