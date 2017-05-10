Colts announce 2017 summer event schedule
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have announced their entire 2017 summer event schedule, which includes six events throughout the area.
The action gets kicked off on Thursday, May 18 in Fort Wayne with “Colts at Bat.”
“We are thrilled to continue our summer tour for the fourteenth consecutive year,” said Pete Ward, Indianapolis Colts COO. “Our fans are the lifeblood of our organization, and these summer events have become a signature part of our grassroots community engagement. We look forward to traveling throughout Indiana and Louisville to say thank you to the thousands of fans that support the team throughout the year.”
Colts at Bat events will give fans a great experience at minor league baseball stadiums around the area.
During these events, the Colts will provide several elements for fans attending the baseball games, including player autographs and photos prior to the first pitch, cheerleader autographs and performances, Colts Mascot Blue, free Colts giveaways and Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum
Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.
Colts Fan Fests are free and open to the public. The Colts are offering three fests this summer throughout the community.
They will include live music, autographs and photos with Colts players and cheerleaders, free Colts giveaways and the team’s traveling museum.
The full schedule is below.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.
Colts at Bat with the Fort Wayne TinCaps
Parkview Field
1301 Ewing Street
Ft. Wayne, IN 46802
PLAYERS: S Darius Butler and WR T.Y. Hilton*
*Player autographs from 5:30-6:45pm and Cheerleader autographs from 7:30pm-5th inning
Sunday, May 21, 2017 | NOON
Colts at Bat with the Indianapolis Indians
Victory Field
501 W Maryland St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
PLAYERS: OLB Jabaal Sheard and 2017 First Round Draft Pick, S Malik Hooker*
*Player autographs from NOON-1:20pm and Cheerleader autographs from 1:30pm-7th inning
Thursday, May 25, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.
Colts Fan Fest
Courthouse Square, Downtown Franklin
East Court Street, Franklin, IN 46131
PLAYERS: T Anthony Castonzo and T/G Jack Mewhort*
Thursday, June 1, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.
Colts Fan Fest
Courthouse Square, Downtown Peru
5th & Court Streets, Peru, IN 46970
PLAYERS: TE Jack Doyle and TE Erik Swoope*
Friday, June 2, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.
Colts at Bat with the Louisville Bats
Louisville Slugger Field
401 East Main Street
Louisville, KY 40202
PLAYERS: WR Phillip Dorsett and S T.J. Green*
*Player autographs from 5:30-6:45pm and Cheerleader autographs from 7:30pm-5th inning
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 | 5-7 p.m.
Colts Fan Fest
Morrow’s Meadow
1901 S. Tiger Drive
Yorktown, IN 47396
PLAYERS: RB Robert Turbin and K Adam Vinatieri*
*All players are subject to change at any time.