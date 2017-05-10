WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov speaks after meeting with President Trump amid FBI probe

IndyCar driver Jay Howard talks about infertility struggle, offers hope for others

IndyCar driver Jay Howard will begin practicing for the Indianapolis 500 in just a few days.

And while there's plenty of reason to celebrate the month of May in the racing world, he and his wife, Courtney, are celebrating a huge personal victory with the birth of their son.

They were told they had no chance of conceiving, but thanks to their own determination and help from Midwest Fertility, they welcomed Hudson into the world.

Howard appeared on FOX59 Morning News to share his story of hope on Angela Answers.