× Man arrested after several reports of sexual assault at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an arrest has been made in connection with several recent sexual assault cases at IUPUI.

The Fishers Police Department says Geovanny (Brandon) Aleman Quijado, 19, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after Indiana University police attempted to serve warrants at his residence earlier in the day.

Quijado is facing two counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, two counts of public nudity and two counts of public indecency.

Three sexual assaults were reported over the course of three days. Students were alerted via IUPUI’s campus-wide alert system.

According to IUPUI’s most recent annual security report, in 2015, there were three rapes and three reports of illegal fondling on campus. In 2014, there were five reported rapes and four cases of fondling.

Police say Quijado has no affiliation with the university. Quijado’s victims were credit for their courage in coming forward and providing details in the case.