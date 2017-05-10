× Hendricks County authorities investigate home invasion, 2 people injured

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred after a woman knocked on the victims’ door asking for help.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of Seattle Slew Drive near 21st Street and Raceway Road around 1 a.m.

Victims told police that a young black female came to their door and said she had car trouble. She asked to borrow a phone to call for help, and the homeowner’s son handed over his cell phone.

At that time, four armed black males forced their way into the home and took jewelry, cash, and electronics.

There were two people home at the time of the robbery, and they suffered minor injuries.

Police do not believe this is a random act, but the motivation for the robbery is still under investigation.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is warning everyone not to open their doors to people they don’t know well. “If someone comes to your door asking for assistance don’t hesitate to offer to make a phone call for them from inside the security of your home or let them know you have called the police to help them.,” Capt. Amanda Goings said.