School nurse knocks Adele parody video out of the park

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Don’t let some of the lyrics fool you, despite lamenting kids faking illness to avoid tests or asking her to “see your poo,” Kelli Petersen loves being a school nurse.

“I’ve worked in the medical field for 20 years and this is by far the best job I’ve ever had,” said the nurse for all students K-12 in the Mediapolis School District.

But she’s also a huge Adele fan with a propensity for replacing the pop diva’s lyrics with those she and her principal make up on their own. As this is National Nurses Week and this coming Wednesday is National School Nurse Day, she found herself humming her own version of the smash hit “Hello,” but instead of singing about a tragic break up, she made it about the trials and tribulations of school nurses everywhere.

After sitting down and writing out the lyrics, her “computer wiz” husband Matt came up with the idea of actually dubbing Kelli’s voice over the instrumental version of the song and then recording a video over at Mediapolis Elementary school. They enlisted their 8-year-old daughter Sophia (who is also a legit second grader at Mediapolis Elementary) as an actress and spent about an hour putting together the video shown above.

It’s clear that nurse Petersen is dedicated to her job. There is one other thing she wouldn’t mind happening if the parody video takes off, though. When asked if she’s a big Adele fan she responded:

“I am! Do you think you could arrange a meeting?”