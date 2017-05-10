Sesame Street kicks off a nationwide healthy kids initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Building on Sesame Street’s nearly 50-year history as a beloved and trusted television show, Sesame Workshop launched Sesame Street in Communities, a major new initiative to support community providers, parents, and caregivers in their efforts to help all kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

Sesame Street in Communities includes hundreds of videos, activities, storybooks, games, and other resources, both in English and Spanish, all featuring the loveable Sesame Street Muppets. The unique platform—funded primarily by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) with support from other national partners including the National WIC Association, National Association of Family Child Care, National Head Start Association, Nurse Family Partnership, and the United Way—covers all aspects of a child’s early academic, physical, social, and emotional development. Specific topics include reading & writing, moving your body, exploring emotions, dealing with divorce, and helping kids grieve.

The early years of a child’s life are crucial to their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By connecting service providers, parents, and caregivers with a research-based and compassionate approach from the Sesame Street Muppets they trust and children love, families will receive crucial hands-on tools they can use to navigate life’s joys and challenges, both big and small, in a positive way.

Physicians, teachers, child care providers, community leaders, and parents can incorporate Sesame Street in Communities resources into their home routines, school and classroom curricula, and across a wide range of community-based health services.

Sesame Street in Communities will also be working with three pilot sites on the ground—Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles, CA; and Guilford County, NC. There will be formal partnerships in each location to help families and providers integrate these resources into their everyday lives.

Over the next five years, Sesame Street in Communities aims to reach 4.5 million children under age 6 and their families; connect with more than 11,000 direct service providers; develop 200 national and local partnerships; and expand to more than 35 additional local communities.

For more information how you can use the tools, visit their website, Sesame Street in Communities.