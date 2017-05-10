× Severe storms are likely Wednesday night in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s a warm and humid day in central Indiana with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and dew points in the 60s today! A warm front is overhead leading to the tropical feel.

Thunderstorms may develop during the early evening, especially across northwest Indiana. A few upper-air disturbances are triggering showers and storms to our west this afternoon in Iowa and Illinois and those storms will continue to push east into Indiana later tonight. Model data shows a cluster of storms moving into Indianapolis from the northwest by about 11:30 p.m. or Midnight.

Initially, storms will pose a risk for damaging winds, hail, and/or a tornado, especially across portions of northwest and west-central Indiana. As the storms merge to form a cluster, the threat will shift to damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and ponding on the roads will likely be a threat as well. Models suggest anywhere from 0.50 to 1 inch of rainfall is possible.

Temperatures tonight will only be in the low 60s so it will be mild and humid. Thursday will bring highs in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with the risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon shifting to southern Indiana.

Friday looks nice and so does the weekend! Highs will reach the 70s for the Indy Grand Prix and Mother’s Day! An even bigger warm up comes next week with dry weather and highs in the low 80s. –Danielle Dozier