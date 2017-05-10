× Storms arrive before midnight with heavy rainfall possible; Pattern change soon

WAITING FOR MORE RAIN

Most of us still have some dry time this evening before the next round of storms arrive before Midnight. We need it!

8.55″ of rainfall the past 2 weeks in Indianapolis, that’s 4 times the normal! SPRING 2017 is 6th WETTEST – running nearly 6″ above normal.

STORMS RETURN TONIGHT

Fueled by a late night jet stream, a cluster of thunderstorms will spread east from Illinois this evening and sweep across central Indiana starting before midnight. A few strong or even severe storms are possible along with vivid displays of lightning and locally heavy rainfall. The storm threat should reach its height near or around 12 am then diminish from west to east through 2 am.

The added rainfall potential brings flash flood potential later tonight and therefore a Flash Flood Watch has been hoisted starting at midnight Thursday.

PATTERN CHANGE COMING

Who’s ready for a change? It is definitely in the works and this pattern will take a turn starting this weekend. We will string together several dry days and reach the warmest of 2017 next week! Join me on Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis for updates later this evening as new storms approach.