Students who attended institutions owned by Corinthian Colleges eligible for student loan cancellation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Attorney General announced Wednesday that more than 2,000 Indiana residents who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges are eligible for cancellation of federal student loans.

Indiana residents who attended Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech are eligible.

If granted loan cancellation, those students would not have to make any more payments toward tuition.

Any payments already made would be refunded.

Indiana and 45 other states, in addition to Washington D.C., are sending a letter to students detailing the relief available. The letter includes a short application that residents must fill out and submit to the U.S. Department of Education.

A total of 2,414 Indiana residents are eligible for relief, coming from the closed Everest location in Merrillville.

Corinthian Colleges is a for-profit organization that abruptly halted operations in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a non-profit organization called Zenith Education group.

Prior to this transfer, the U.S. Department of Education discovered widespread misinterpretations about post-graduation employment rates at the aforementioned institutions across the nation between 2010 and 2014.

While the outreach efforts are centered around students who fall within the U.S. Department of Education’s findings of fraud, any student who attended Corinthian Colleges and believes they were lied to about job prospects, transferability of credits or other issues is encouraged to apply to have their federal student loans cancelled.

Students can call the U.S. Department of Education hotline at 1-855-279-6207 or email questions about discharge of their federal student loans to FSAOperations@ed.gov.