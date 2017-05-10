× Suspects wearing ‘police’ shirts rob victim at gunpoint during west side home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pair of masked men wearing shirts that said “police” robbed a man at his home early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident happened near 10th Street and High School Road as the victim was taking out his trash around midnight.

The victim said the men approached him. They were wearing masks and were armed, he said. The men forced him to go inside his home and then stole cash and jewelry. The man wasn’t seriously hurt during the incident, police said.

According to IMPD, detectives don’t believe the robbery was a random act. Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).