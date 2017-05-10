Teenager arrested for IUPUI sex assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A teenager is behind bars accused in a string of sexual assaults that terrified the IUPUI campus last month. Authorities say 19-year-old Brandon Quijado was arrested in Wednesday morning is now facing a slew of sex-related charges, including sexual battery and public nudity, along with a range of other felonies.

According to court documents, Quijado would chat up his victims and then turn the conversation sexual before exposing himself or groping them.

But in one case, his alleged victim told police “she didn’t want to make a scene” even though she was uncomfortable. Another victim told investigators after Quijado exposed himself he walked her to the science building where he gave her a hug and then parted ways. Both are reactions that surprised some on campus after his arrest.

“I would have made a scene if somebody just went out and did that to me,” said sophomore Kara Keller.

But the victims’ reluctance to make a scene may have been their best option, says sexual assault prevention expert Kristen Pulici of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault.

“You have to kind of calculate what’s better to do as a female, [and think] I don’t want to cause any more harm than I might be in,” said Pulici.

She says at times, there can be hesitation about what to do especially in such a vulnerable situation.

“I think there’s a part of women that don’t want to do that,” said Pulici, “you want to be respectful, you don’t want to embarrass the other person, you want to be polite; but sometimes that’s not the safest way to go.”

Experts say if possible, get out your phone to make a call or yell out to someone passing by, even if you don’t know them, just to give your attacker the idea that help is nearby.

“If you feel in your gut that something is wrong and that’s not the right thing to do, trust your gut,” said Pulici.

IUPUI stressed that Quijado does not have any connection to the university. He was arrested by the Fishers Police Department, after turning himself in. He’s now facing seven felony charges altogether.