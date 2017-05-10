Women of Wheeler Mission selling candles to share their stories and hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The women of Wheeler Mission are sharing their stories and messages of hope through candles.

The group started making candles about two years ago and inside includes a testimony written by one of the women who helped make the candle.

“It’s been great being part of something that gets our story out there and the ladies stories out there, because if one person hears how God has changed their lives they definitely might have some hope for theirs," recovering addict Jennifer Hamilton said.

The project started in an apartment at the mission and has grown to its current location behind the Wheeler Mission Thrift Store.

In 2016, the women made $45,000 through sales and donations.

“We were not expecting that," Wheeler Mission women's services director Colleen Gore said. "And I honestly think we’ve just barely begun to see the tip of the iceberg on this."

Recovering addict Ronica Polk is back at Wheeler Mission for the second time. She said the candle project has given her a new purpose.

“It makes me feel real happy that I’m doing something positive," Polk said.

She explained her family has rarely ever seen her do anything positive in her life and this experience has given her the courage and life skills to go out and make a better life.

"It does make me feel real good inside," Polk added.

The women at Wheeler Mission brainstormed and came up with the idea of selling the candles and including their testimonies inside. They also came up with the name for the ministry, "Restored Creations."

“(The candles) represent so much more," Hamilton said. "They represent women that believed. That believed that they could do something better with their lives and in that now they believe that they can do something better for other people too.”

The candles come in three sizes and in more than 60 different flavors. You can buy them online here or you can find them at these Central Indiana locations.