Happy Thursday! The severe weather we saw yesterday evening has moved out of the state. A few showers are possible through midday, especially along and south of I-70.

There will be a lot of dry time for most of the state during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be a little cooler today, topping out in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Drier conditions prevail Friday into the middle of next week! Temperatures are also warming up, back into the 80s by Tuesday!