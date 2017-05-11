A variety of gift options for the graduate in your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With high school and college graduations quickly approaching, don’t be the last one to reward the grads’ hard work! Greenwood Park Mall has everything you need to give the perfect gift that’s more innovative than a card and check! David Dawson, director of marketing and business development at Greenwood Park Mall is here to tell you how to think outside the box but still get something your graduate will love when gifting this year.

Items:

JCPenney

Travel is often in the future of many high school and college grads. Give them a gift they’ll appreciate and use over and over!

5-piece luggage set Neutral color could work for men or women grads This luggage does come in a variety of colors, and options of numbers of pieces

Coach

Gifts from Coach

Turnlock Tote in Stone Such a versatile color Could fit a laptop or tablet for work or class Brooklyn Satchel in Black Perfect for a college grad as she starts working in the professional sphere Water Buffalo Men’s Wallet Super appealing for a man graduating high school OR college Cross body bag in blue Has a matching wallet with ID window (wallet only $50)

Barnes and Noble

Books are perfect gifts for grads. They’re thoughtful but don’t break the bank. All of these books can be found for varying prices under $30.

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go” Graduate Keepsake Edition by Dr. Seuss It has an area for your friends to sign and write notes It’s one of the most purchased graduation gifts at the GPM Barnes and Noble “Make your Bed” by Admiral William H McRaven It’s a book about how little positive things can change your life, perfect for any grad taking a big next step “Brave Enough” by Cheryl Strayd Made famous by her best seller, “Wild,” this book by Strayd is a collection of her advice on life and love “Very Good Lives” by JK Rowling This book addresses how failure can cause successes and imagination is important to everyday life “Make Trouble” by John Waters From an icon of popular culture, here is inspiring advice for artists, graduates, and all who seek happiness and success on their own terms. Perfect for someone interested in pursuing an art career “Where you go is not who you’ll be” by Frank Bruni Bruni is a food writer for the NY Times, and he writes about how sometimes the college admissions process can be taxing, and how to overcome rejection “Strengths Finder 2.0” Sometimes required reading in college freshman-level exploratory classes Helps students identify their strengths and opportunities for growth

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether a high school or college grad, get them something to show their pride in their future school or their alma mater.

Assortment of apparel from Indiana schools Assortment of gifts from Indiana schools

Andrew’s Jewelers

Watch Classic gift that will be cherished forever Useful and memorable Diamond stud earrings Create a classic look that any college student or young professional will love to have to put their best foot forward

SYF Gift Cards

SYF Visa Simon Gift Cards are also the perfect gifts for grads. $1 from every SYF Visa Simon Gift Card will support scholarships and graduations programs in the community. Gift cards can be purchased at Guest Services or the Mall Office. Visit their website, http://www.simon.com/mall/greenwood-park-mall